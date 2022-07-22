CBSE 12th Result 2022 (Term 2) Declared Today on cbse.gov.in: How To Download
CBSE 12th Result 2022 Term 2: The CBSE 12th class result is released today on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
CBSE, Central Board of Secondary Education has officially declared the 12th class term 2 result 2022 on the official website (cbse.gov.in). Candidates who had participated in the 2022 CBSE 12th class term 2 exam and were desperately waiting for the result can now check their scores by submitting their login details on the website. Besides the official website, cbse.gov.in, students can also download and check their result from the websites, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.
Candidates should note that the CBSE 12th Result 2022 for Term 2 is available through online mode only. There is no other mode through which they can check their result. The CBSE 12th Result 2022 can be accessed by submitting the details like roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the CBSE 12th Class Admit Card 2022.
CBSE 12th Term 2 Exam 2022: Date
The CBSE 12th class term 2 exam was conducted from 24 April 2022 and completed on 15 June 2022. The CBSE 12th class result 2022 is an aggregate score of both the terms - term 1 & term 2. However, the evaluation criteria will be released separately by the board anytime soon. Therefore, candidates are advised to check the website, cbseresults.nic.in regularly to get the latest updates.
CBSE 12th Class Term 2 Result 2022: Steps To Download and Check
Following are some simple steps that candidates can follow to download and check their CBSE 12 term 2 result 2022 scores:
Go to the websites, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.gov.in.
On the homepage, go to the latest notifications and search the link that reads as ' Download CBSE 12th Class Term 2 Result 2022.'
Click on the result link and a login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth.
Hit the 'Submit' option.
Check the result against your roll number.
Download, save, and print the result copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.