JEE Main Result 2022 Declared: Session 1 Mark Sheets Out on jeemain.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main Result 2022 on the website for all the candidates to check their scores. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 on the website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates were eagerly waiting for the NTA to announce the results and now they can finally access the mark sheets on the mentioned website. Candidates can also download the JEE Main Session 1 Results 2022.
To check the scores and download the scorecards, candidates have to log in to their registered accounts on the website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once they enter the correct login credentials, the JEE Main Result 2022 will display on the device. Candidates should check all the mentioned details on the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 carefully before downloading.
Before announcing the JEE Main Session 1 Results 2022, the NTA had published the final answer keys on the website. Now, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results as well.
JEE Main Result 2022: Session 1 Exam Dates
Everybody should note that the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 for both, paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/B planning) were conducted from 23 June 2022 to 29 June 2022 as per the dates stated on the exam timetable.
Ever since the exams got over, the candidates were patiently waiting for the NTA to announce the JEE Main Result 2022 on the website so that they could check their scores.
JEE Main Result 2022: List of Websites to Download
Here is the list of websites that the candidates can use to download the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 online:
jeemain.nta.nic.in
ntaresults.ac.in
nta.ac.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results on all the official websites so that it is easier for the students to check the scores and download the mark sheets.
JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1: How To Check
Here is a step-by-step guide that the candidates can follow to download the JEE Main Result 2022 from the mentioned websites:
Go to either of the sites – jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.ac.in or nta.ac.in.
Click on the link that states JEE Main Session 1 Result on the homepage.
Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and other required details correctly to log in.
The JEE Main Result 2022 will open on your screen.
Download the result from the website.
Save a soft copy of the JEE Main Session 1 Result for future reference.
