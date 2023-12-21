CAT Result 2023 Announced: Check iimcat.ac.in; 14 Students Score 100 Percentile

The exam conducting body, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow officially declared the Common Admission Test (CAT) result 2023 on the official website today, Thursday, 21 December. Candidates were patiently waiting for the CAT results to be released so they could go through their scores. The CAT 2023 result is announced on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. It is important to download the results on time so one can go through the scores carefully and check the personal details.

The CAT result 2023 is declared online so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download it. You have to visit the website - iimcat.ac.in to go through the latest updates. The CAT exam was conducted on 26 November, for all registered candidates. They were waiting to know the exact result date. The details are available on the site.