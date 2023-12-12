CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Classes 10 and 12 Exam Dates Announced on cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the date sheets or timetables for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024. Interested candidates can download the CBSE Date Sheet 2024 from the official website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. It is important to go through the exam dates and details carefully after downloading the date sheet online. Candidates were patiently waiting for the timetables to be declared. Now, they can finally go through the important dates.

According to the details mentioned on the CBSE Date Sheet 2024, the Classes 10 and 12 board exams are set to begin on 15 February 2024. You can take a look at the detailed notification on the website - cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the upcoming board examinations are requested to go through the announcements carefully.