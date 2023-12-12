CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Classes 10 and 12 Exam Dates Announced on cbse.gov.in

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 are released on the official website.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the date sheets or timetables for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024. Interested candidates can download the CBSE Date Sheet 2024 from the official website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. It is important to go through the exam dates and details carefully after downloading the date sheet online. Candidates were patiently waiting for the timetables to be declared. Now, they can finally go through the important dates.
According to the details mentioned on the CBSE Date Sheet 2024, the Classes 10 and 12 board exams are set to begin on 15 February 2024. You can take a look at the detailed notification on the website - cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the upcoming board examinations are requested to go through the announcements carefully.
Students should remember the exam dates and timings carefully. They are requested to appear for the board exam papers on the scheduled dates to avoid any problems later on. All the latest announcements are available online.
It is important to note that the board examinations will start at 10:30 am IST. The schedule focuses on different subjects such as Biotechnology, Dance forms, Hindi, English, etc. You can take a look at the exact dates on the PDF.
The exam-conducting body, CBSE will inform about any changes in the exam dates beforehand.
Let's take a look at the simple steps you must follow to download the CBSE Date Sheet 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 online:
Visit the official website - cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
Tap on the active option that states "CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2024" or "CBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2024" on the homepage.
Now, go through the timetable of your class carefully.
Download the date sheet from the website and save a soft copy for your reference.
