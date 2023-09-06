TS ICET Counselling 2023 Registration Starts Today for Phase 1: Steps To Apply

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will commence the TS ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 registration from today on 6 September 2023 at the official website, tsicet.nic.in. The last date to apply for the counselling process is 11 September 2023.

Candidates who wish to register for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling process to seek admission into MBA and MCA courses must follow the below mentioned steps.