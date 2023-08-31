JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Exam Date Changed: Official Notification on jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Date 2023 Revised: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Commission (JKPSC) has released an official notification regarding the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2023 on the official website, jkpsc.nic.in.

According to the notice, the JKPSC CCE Prelims exam 2023 will be now conducted on 15 October 2023. Candidates must note down that the previous exam date of JKPSC CCE 2023 was 8 October.

The online application process JKPSC CCE Preliminary Exam 2023 commenced from 17 April and concluded on 30 June.

Check this space regularly to get latest updates on JKPSC CCE Exam 2023.