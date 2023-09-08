The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is expected to officially release the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 soon for registered candidates. Once the CSBC admit card 2023 is declared on the official website - csbc.bih.nic.in, concerned candidates can check and download it. One should note that the admit card will be announced before the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination. Registered candidates are requested to stay alert and go through the latest announcements on the site.

Candidates who registered for the exam should download the CSBC admit card 2023 as soon as the link is activated. Nobody will be allowed to appear for the recruitment exam without the CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card. After downloading the hall ticket from the official website - csbc.bih.nic.in, you must go through the details mentioned on it carefully.