Bihar B.Ed Entrance 2023 Registration to End Soon: Check Website; Know Schedule

The Bihar B.Ed entrance 2023 registration process will end on 15 March.
(Photo: iStock)
The Bihar B.ED common entrance examination (CET-BED) 2023 registration process is scheduled to end on 15 March, for all interested candidates. It is important to note that candidates can finish the Bihar B.Ed entrance 2023 registration process online on the official website - biharcetbed.lnmu.in. It is the official site of the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga. Candidates are requested to complete the necessary application steps correctly and cross-check before submitting the application form online. One must stay alert after registering.
Candidates should complete the Bihar B.Ed entrance 2023 registration process by the mentioned last date. All the important dates and details are available on the website - biharcetbed.lnmu.in for interested students. One should know the latest announcements made by the university regarding the admission process. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the above-mentioned website.
Everyone should know the important application dates and other details regarding the Bihar B.Ed entrance test 2023. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the upcoming exam should take note of the exam date.
According to the latest official details available as of now, candidates can make changes to the Bihar B.Ed entrance 2023 registration form till 20 March 2023. All candidates should go through their respective application forms and see if there are any mistakes.
The Bihar B.Ed entrance examination 2023 is decided to take place on 8 April.
Here are the steps you should follow to complete the Bihar B.Ed entrance 2023 registration online:
Go to the official website of the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga - biharcetbed.lnmu.in.
Click on the online registration section on the homepage.
Register yourself and fill out the entrance exam registration form carefully.
Pay the application fees online.
Tap on submit after completing the necessary steps.
Download the application form from the website for future reference.
