Bihar B.Ed. 2022: Spot Round Counselling Starts Today, 10 October - Details Here
After completing the three-stage enrollment process for 2 year B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri, Lalit Narayan Mithila University will start the Spot Round Counselling for some remaining vacant seats starting today. Candidates who want to check the list of remaining seats for B.Ed. in different colleges and institutes of the state must visit the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
Candidates who have qualified the Bihar CET B.Ed. 2022 and those registered for Counselling must remember that the Spot Round Counselling and admission process for 2 year B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri will be held from today Monday, 10 October to 17 October 2022 from 10 am to 4 pm.
All the B.Ed. colleges of the state are directed to complete the admission process for vacant seats of CET B.Ed. 2022 qualified and registered candidates according to the admission rules mentioned in the statue for conducting CET B.Ed. (Combined Entrance Test for Bachelor of Education) and merit.
Bihar B.Ed. Spot Round Counselling 2022: Important Dates
Following are some of the important dates for candidates who want to enroll for the Bihar B.Ed 2022 under Spot Round Counselling.
Display of Vacancy in Respective B.Ed. Colleges: Saturday, 01 October, 2022.
Invitation of Application by Colleges for Merit Preparation: 10 and 11 October, 2022.
Spot Round Counselling Start Date: Monday, 10 October, 2022.
Spot Round Counselling End Date: Monday, 17 October 2022.
Display of Merit List by Concerned Colleges: Wednesday, 12 October, 2022.
Paper Verification and Admission Process Start Date: Thursday, 13 October, 2022.
Paper Verification and Admission Process End Date: Monday, 17 October 2022.
Bihar B.Ed. Spot Round Counselling Starts 10 October: Here's All You Need To Know
Following are some of the important details that candidates must remember regarding the Bihar B.Ed. Spot Round Counselling 2022.
1. Check the availability of seats in the respective B.Ed. colleges of the state before appearing in the Spot Round counselling.
2. Only those candidates are eligible who have qualified the CET B.Ed. 2022 and have registered for the counselling process.
3. Candidates must not have taken admission in any of the B.Ed colleges after first, second, and third round of counselling.
4. All the admissions will be conducted on the basis of merit. The merit lists will be prepared by the respective B.Ed. colleges.
5. Candidates who have not registered for the CET B.Ed. 2022 counselling are not eligible for admission and their names will not be displayed on the dashboard.
To check more details about the Bihar CET B.Ed 2022 spot round counselling and admission please follow the link "https://www.biharcetbed-lnmu.in/couch/uploads/file/notice-01-10-2022.pdf".
