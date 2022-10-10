Bihar B.Ed. 2022: Spot Round Counselling Starts Today, 10 October - Details Here

After completing the three-stage enrollment process for 2 year B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri, Lalit Narayan Mithila University will start the Spot Round Counselling for some remaining vacant seats starting today. Candidates who want to check the list of remaining seats for B.Ed. in different colleges and institutes of the state must visit the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Candidates who have qualified the Bihar CET B.Ed. 2022 and those registered for Counselling must remember that the Spot Round Counselling and admission process for 2 year B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri will be held from today Monday, 10 October to 17 October 2022 from 10 am to 4 pm.

All the B.Ed. colleges of the state are directed to complete the admission process for vacant seats of CET B.Ed. 2022 qualified and registered candidates according to the admission rules mentioned in the statue for conducting CET B.Ed. (Combined Entrance Test for Bachelor of Education) and merit.