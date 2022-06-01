ATMA 2022 Result for May Session Date Out: Check Top MBA Colleges, Details Here

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has decided to officially declare the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) for the May session on 3 June 2022. Those who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scores online once the results are formally released. It is to be noted by the candidates that the ATMA result will be provided in the form of a scorecard on the official website of AIMS for downloading.

Candidates need to log in to the website by providing the required credentials correctly to view the result once released by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS). The website where the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) Result 2022 for the May session will be available is atmaaims.com. The ones who had appeared for the exam should keep checking the website.