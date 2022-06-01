ATMA 2022 Result for May Session Date Out: Check Top MBA Colleges, Details Here

ATMA 2022 Result will release soon on the website
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has decided to officially declare the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) for the May session on 3 June 2022. Those who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scores online once the results are formally released. It is to be noted by the candidates that the ATMA result will be provided in the form of a scorecard on the official website of AIMS for downloading.
Candidates need to log in to the website by providing the required credentials correctly to view the result once released by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS). The website where the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) Result 2022 for the May session will be available is atmaaims.com. The ones who had appeared for the exam should keep checking the website.
The ATMA May session 2022 exam was conducted on 29 May 2022 as per the scheduled date. Candidates will be offered admission to various management institutions based on scores secured in the ATMA exam 2022.
Here is a list of the top MBA colleges that accept ATMA 2022 scores, candidates are requested to take a look:
Christ University - Bengaluru
Department of Management Sciences University of Pune (PUMBA) - Pune
Jaipuria Institute of Management - Noida
Institute of Management Studies (IMS) - Ghaziabad
Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS) - Rohini
Prin. L. N. Welingkar WE School - Mumbai
IBS Hyderabad - ICFAI Business School
Delhi School of Business
Indus Business Academy (IBA) - Bangalore
Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) - Hyderabad
Let's take a look at the steps that the candidates need to follow to download the ATMA 2022 Result for the May session once it is released on 3 June 2022:
Go to the official website - atmaaims.com.
Click on the link that states AIMS ATMA Result 2022 on the homepage.
Enter your login details such as Password and other required information.
The ATMA Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the details and download the result from the website.
You can also take a printout of the same.
