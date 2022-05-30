Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2022 Release Date: How To Check, Details Here

The Rajastham Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer is most likely to release the Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2022 on Monday, 30 May. Candidates who appeared for the examination and are waiting to see the results must note that according to the latest updates, Rajasthan Board Ajmer is ready to release RBSE 12th Result 2022 for at least one stream on Monday.

The Board of Secondary Education will provide all the latest updates and details, on the official website – rajresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results once released on the website. They can check their respective scores and download the result from the site once the board decides to officially release them.