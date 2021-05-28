ATMA 2021 May Session Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download

AIMS has scheduled a mock test for ATMA May session exam on 28 May 2021, from 10 AM to 5 PM. Candidates can login for mock test using their PID and password. It is necessary for the candidates to appear for the mock test in order to be eligible to appear for the actual test scheduled on 30 May.

Earlier this month, AIMS also declared the result of ATMA 2021 April session exam on it website.