Assam PAT Result 2022 Today: Check dte.assam.gov.in; How to Download PAT Result

Assam PAT Result 2022 will be available for download on the website today, 2 August 2022.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam is ready to officially announce the result of the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 today, Tuesday, 2 August 2022. The Assam PAT Result 2022 is set to be announced today, 2 August 2022 at 4 pm. Candidates can check and download the Assam PAT 2022 Results from the website, once released officially today. The website that the candidates should visit to download the results is dte.assam.gov.in. It is the official website of DTE Assam.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date will find all the latest details about the Assam PAT Result 2022 on the website. They can check the official result date and time on dte.assam.gov.in as the information has already been revealed. They can download the results from the same website after logging in to their accounts.
It is important to note that the Assam PAT Exam 2022 was officially held on 24 July 2022 as per the date mentioned on the official schedule. The exam was formally conducted in pen and paper mode.
The candidates were eagerly waiting for the Assam PAT Result 2022 to be declared officially. The results are finally going to release on the website dte.assam.gov.in so that the candidates can check and download their marks.
While checking the Assam PAT Result 2022 online, candidates should keep their login information handy so that they can check their scores on time.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the Assam PAT Result 2022 once declared online by the DTE Assam:
Go to the website of DTE Assam – dte.assam.gov.in.
Click on the link that states Polytechnic Admission Test 2022 results on the homepage.
Enter your Assam PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth correctly on the login page.
The Assam PAT 2022 Result will appear on your screen.
Check the marks mentioned in the result.
Download the Assam PAT Result 2022 from the website and save a copy.
