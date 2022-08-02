Assam PAT Result 2022 Today: Check dte.assam.gov.in; How to Download PAT Result

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam is ready to officially announce the result of the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 today, Tuesday, 2 August 2022. The Assam PAT Result 2022 is set to be announced today, 2 August 2022 at 4 pm. Candidates can check and download the Assam PAT 2022 Results from the website, once released officially today. The website that the candidates should visit to download the results is dte.assam.gov.in. It is the official website of DTE Assam.

Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date will find all the latest details about the Assam PAT Result 2022 on the website. They can check the official result date and time on dte.assam.gov.in as the information has already been revealed. They can download the results from the same website after logging in to their accounts.