KCET Result 2022 To Be Declared Today: Date, Time, Cut-Off, and Other Details
The KCET result 2022 will be declared today on 30 July. Check important details here.
KEA, Karnataka Examination Authority, is all set to release the KCET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) result 2022 today on 30 July 2022 at 11 am. The result will be made available on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will need their login credentials like roll number and date of birth to access their KCET, UGCET Result 2022.
The KCET exam 2022 was held from 16 to 17 June 2022. The KCET examination is called UGCET. UGCET is conducted annually to make students eligible for different undergraduate courses including Bachelor of Yoga and Naturopathy (BNYS), Business Management, BVSc and AH, Engineering, and so on.
The total number of candidates that appeared in the Karnataka CET 2022 exam is 210829. Students have to score more than the cut-off marks to become eligible for the different undergraduate course. Seats will be allotted to the successful candidates via KCET Counselling 2022. The dates of Karnatak CET Counselling 2022 will be released anytime soon now since the result has been declared. Check the official website regularly for the latest updates.
KCET Result 2022 (Direct Link): Steps To Download
Candidates can check their KCET Result 2022 by following the below given steps:
Visit the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
On the homepage, Click on the direct result link.
Enter the login details.
Hit the 'Submit' option.
Check the result against your roll number.
Download, save, and print the result copy for future reference.
KCET Result 2022: Important Details
Candidates who have appeared in the Karnataka CET Result 2022 successfully should know the following important details.
Minimum Qualifying Marks: All the candidates belonging to the general category have to score not less than 50% marks to qualift the KCET exam 2022. However, candidates belonging to other categories like SC, ST, and OBC have to score 40% marks to pass the exam successfully.
Cut-Off Marks: All the candidates who appeared in the KCET 2022 have to score above the cut-off marks to qualify the UGCET exam 2022. The scheme of cut-off marks will be decided by the KEA and will be available on the official website.
Result Websites: Candidates can check their KCET scores 2022 on the following official website:
kea.kar.nic.in
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Counselling Schedule 2022: The KCET, UGCET 2022 counselling schedule will be released soon on the official website. Successful candidates will be allotted seats for different UG courses in various colleges of the State according to the counselling process.
