KCET Result 2022 To Be Declared Today: Date, Time, Cut-Off, and Other Details

Candidates who have appeared in the Karnataka CET Result 2022 successfully should know the following important details.

Minimum Qualifying Marks: All the candidates belonging to the general category have to score not less than 50% marks to qualift the KCET exam 2022. However, candidates belonging to other categories like SC, ST, and OBC have to score 40% marks to pass the exam successfully.

Cut-Off Marks: All the candidates who appeared in the KCET 2022 have to score above the cut-off marks to qualify the UGCET exam 2022. The scheme of cut-off marks will be decided by the KEA and will be available on the official website.

Result Websites: Candidates can check their KCET scores 2022 on the following official website:

kea.kar.nic.in

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Counselling Schedule 2022: The KCET, UGCET 2022 counselling schedule will be released soon on the official website. Successful candidates will be allotted seats for different UG courses in various colleges of the State according to the counselling process.