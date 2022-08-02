NMAT 2022 Registration Begins: Check nmat.org; Know Important Application Dates

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has officially started the registration process for NMAT 2022 on Monday, 1 August 2022, on its website. Interested candidates can complete their NMAT 2022 Registration on the website within the deadline. The website that candidates should visit to apply for the NMAT 2022 is nmat.org. It is important to note that NMAT Registrations 2022 are only taking place online; therefore, all candidates should check the aforementioned website for details.

To complete the NMAT 2022 Registration, candidates must have an undergraduate degree from a recognised university in any stream. Interested candidates can check all the latest updates about NMAT Registrations 2022 on the website, nmat.org.