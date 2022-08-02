NMAT 2022 Registration Begins: Check nmat.org; Know Important Application Dates

NMAT 2022 registration is taking place online on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has officially started the registration process for NMAT 2022 on Monday, 1 August 2022, on its website. Interested candidates can complete their NMAT 2022 Registration on the website within the deadline. The website that candidates should visit to apply for the NMAT 2022 is nmat.org. It is important to note that NMAT Registrations 2022 are only taking place online; therefore, all candidates should check the aforementioned website for details.
To complete the NMAT 2022 Registration, candidates must have an undergraduate degree from a recognised university in any stream. Interested candidates can check all the latest updates about NMAT Registrations 2022 on the website, nmat.org.
Interested and eligible candidates can complete their NMAT 2022 Registration on the official website by entering the required information such as name, email ID, mobile number, etc.
NMAT 2022 is set to be conducted on a computer-based mode and it will have three sections, which include language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning.
Here are the steps to complete the NMAT 2022 Registration online that candidates should follow:
Visit the official website of NMAT, nmat.org.
Click on the NMAT Registration 2022 link on the homepage.
Enter the details correctly and register yourself.
The NMAT 2022 Registration form will be displayed on your screen.
Fill out the registration form carefully and provide scanned copies of the mentioned documents.
Pay the NMAT 2022 application fee and verify the details.
Click on submit after verifying all the entered information.
Download the NMAT 2022 form from the website and take a printout of the same.
