NTA Allows Retest for 19 CUET Candidates Who Missed Exam Due to Centre Change

A panel was formed to look into requests by 31 candidates who said they had missed their test due to a centre change

NTA Allows Retest for 19 CUET Candidates Who Missed Exam Due to Centre Change
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed 19 candidates who had missed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) due to the last-minute centre change, to sit for a retest, reported The Indian Express.

Their retest will be held in the second phase of the CUET, starting on 4 August.

Seventeen of these 19 candidates had initially been allotted Netaji Subhash University of Technology in Dwarka Sector 3 on 15 July, which was Day 1 of the CUET. Their centre was changed on 14 July and a few students had missed the calls and emails regarding the centre change.

They had landed up in Dwarka Sector only to be rerouted to Delhi University at the last minute. This caused them to reach the centre late, and in some cases, hours after the examination had started. They were not allowed to sit for the test.
Panel Was Formed To Look Into 31 Requests

A three-member panel had been formed to look into requests of at least 31 candidates who said they had missed their examination due to a centre change. The panel was headed by a retired Indian Institute of Technology Delhi professor, a Delhi University professor, and a schoolteacher.

The NTA accepted the recommendations made by the panel, following consultations with the University Grants Commission (UGC). Earlier, the UGC Chairperson Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala had said that no retest would be conducted for students who had missed the test due to a centre change.

Edited By :Tejas Harad
