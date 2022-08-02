NTA Allows Retest for 19 CUET Candidates Who Missed Exam Due to Centre Change

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed 19 candidates who had missed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) due to the last-minute centre change, to sit for a retest, reported The Indian Express.

Their retest will be held in the second phase of the CUET, starting on 4 August.

Seventeen of these 19 candidates had initially been allotted Netaji Subhash University of Technology in Dwarka Sector 3 on 15 July, which was Day 1 of the CUET. Their centre was changed on 14 July and a few students had missed the calls and emails regarding the centre change.