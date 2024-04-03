AP Inter Result 2024: AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results Likely on 15 April; Details

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) is expected to announce the AP Inter Result 2024 soon for interested candidates. One should note that the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results date is not officially announced yet by the board. You can download the AP Inter results from the official website - bie.ap.gov.in once the link is activated by the board officials. Keep a close eye on the site to track the latest updates about the results.

The AP Inter Result 2024 for Classes 11 and 12 are expected to be announced together. Concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results to be declared so they can check their scores. All the latest official updates about the board results will be available on the site - bie.ap.gov.in for you to check.