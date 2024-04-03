AP Inter Result 2024: AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results Likely on 15 April; Details

AP Inter Result 2024 date and time have not been announced yet by the board.
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) is expected to announce the AP Inter Result 2024 soon for interested candidates. One should note that the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results date is not officially announced yet by the board. You can download the AP Inter results from the official website - bie.ap.gov.in once the link is activated by the board officials. Keep a close eye on the site to track the latest updates about the results.
The AP Inter Result 2024 for Classes 11 and 12 are expected to be announced together. Concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results to be declared so they can check their scores. All the latest official updates about the board results will be available on the site - bie.ap.gov.in for you to check.
As per the latest details, the board will declare important statistics like overall pass percentage, toppers list, etc, along with the AP Inter results for interested students. Make sure to go through the details carefully once announced on the site.
According to Education Minister B Satyanarayana, more than ten lakh candidates appeared in AP Intermediate Exams 2024 for Classes 11 and 12. The AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2024 are expected to be declared in the second week of April.
Candidates should keep updating the official website to know the results date. The board will release the notification online for students.
The AP Intermediate 1st year exams 2024 were conducted from 1 March to 19 March. More than 5,04,835 students registered for the exam. Around 4,85,842 students appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates.
The AP Intermediate 2nd year exams 2024 were formally conducted from 2 March to 20 March. More than 4.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam on the dates.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should know to download the AP Inter Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year exams:
Go to the official website of the board - bie.ap.gov.in.
On the homepage, tap on the active link that states "AP Inter 1st Year Result 2024" or "AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2024".
Enter the login details and submit to view the scores.
Your AP Inter Result will appear on a new page.
Download the result and check the scores.
