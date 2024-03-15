UP Board Result 2024: Evaluation for Classes 10 & 12 on 16 March; Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, will start the UP Board Result 2024 evaluation process for Classes 10 and 12 on Saturday, 16 March. The evaluation process is set to conclude on 31 March, according to the details announced by the UPMSP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla. According to the official details mentioned on the notice, the evaluation process will be held in thirteen working days. The Board will not do the evaluation work between 24 March to 26 March, due to Holi.

To know more about the UP Board Result 2024 evaluation, you have to check the official website - upmsp.edu.in. The official notice regarding the evaluation dates for Classes 10 and 12 and the other details are stated online. Concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the site to know the updates.