Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Releasing Today: Download KSEAB PUC 1 Result Here

Karnataka PUC 1 Result: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 today on 30 March 2024. Once released, candidates can download and check their 1st-year examination scores from the official website, karresults.nic.in. Although, the exact timing of the Karnataka 11th class result has not been revealed by the concerned officials, it is likely that the results will be out shortly.
This year, the Karnataka PUC I exam was conducted from 12 to 27 February 2024 across different examination centers of the state. The exam was held in a single shift from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Today, the KSEB will announce the results for three streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts.
Candidates must note down to choose the correct streams while checking their Karnataka PUC I exam results. They will also require the login details like registration number, date of birth, and subject combinations to access and download the Karnataka 1st PUC scorecards.
All those candidates who will successfully qualify the Karnataka PUC I exam will become eligible for the Karnataka PUC 2 exam. To pass the 11th class examination, students are required to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject. Those who will fail to do so will have to appear in the supply exams.
Karnataka PUC 1 Result Date 2024
The Karnataka 1st PUC or 11th class result will be declared today on Saturday, 30 March 2024.
Where To Check Karnataka PUC 1 Result?
The Karnataka 1st PUC or 11th class result can be checked at the official website, karresults.nic.in.
How To Check Karnataka PUC 1 Result?
Follow below steps to check the Karnataka 1st PUC or 11th class result.
Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024.
A login page will open on your screen.
Enter the required login details like registration number, date of birth, and subject combinations.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy Karnataka PUC 1 scorecards for future reference.
