AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022 Today: Know EAPCET Result Manabadi Date; Check Website

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022 will be out today, at 5 pm on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key is all set to release today, on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 on the official website. The JNTU Anantapur is ready to publish the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022 on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today. Candidates can download the AP EAPCET Engineering answer key from the website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, manabadi once released officially by the JNTU Anantapur today, on 12 July 2022.
It is to be noted by all the candidates that the AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key will release today, on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 at 5 pm on the website. Candidates can check and download the AP EAPCET Answer Key 2022 from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in after the scheduled release time, which is 5 pm.
The AP EAMCET 2022 was formally conducted from 4 July 2022 to 8 July 2022 for the Engineering stream. The exam for the Agricultural stream was held on 11 July and 12 July 2022.
The AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022 for the Engineering stream will be released today, 12 July 2022. The AP EAPCET Agriculture Answer Key 2022 is set to release tomorrow, Wednesday, 13 July 2022.
For all the latest updates on the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022, one should visit the website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, manabadi. The results will be declared based on the objections raised against the provisional answer key.
Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Go to the AP EAMCET Engineering Answer Key 2022 link on the homepage.
Log in to your registered account using the correct details.
The AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022 Manabadi will appear on your screen.
Download the answer key from the website and check all the mentioned details.
Raise objections if there are any, against the provisional answer key.