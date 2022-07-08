AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key To Be Out on 12 July at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The date and time for the release of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 has been announced online on 7 July 2022.

All candidates who appeared for the EAMCET exam can check and download the AP EAPCET answer keys 12 and 13 July 2022 at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key will be released separately for Engineering and Agriculture and Pharmacy exams. The preliminary answer key for the AP EAMCET engineering exam will be released on 12 July 2022 at 5:00 pm. The EAPCET answer key for the Agriculture and Pharmacy paper will be released on 13 July 2022 at 9:00 am.

These AP EAMCET Answer Keys 2022 are provisional in nature. Check the important dates below.