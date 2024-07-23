AP EAMCET 2024 Final Phase Counselling Schedule Declared; How to Register Here

advertisement
AP EAMCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct the final phase of counselling for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2024). The students who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official website to check the counselling schedule. You can download the AP EAMCET 2024 final phase counselling schedule from the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Concerned candidates should check the important dates carefully.
Candidates were patiently waiting for the AP EAMCET 2024 final phase counselling schedule to be declared on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. One should note that the registration process will take place online. Concerned students should complete the AP EAMCET final phase counselling registration on time. They should follow the deadline and know the important dates.
To qualify for the entrance exam, a student must have passed 44.5 percent of the total marks available in the mathematics, physics, and chemistry subjects at the +2 level.
Those with a minimum pass percentage of 39.5 percent in the reserved categories (BC/SC/ST) are also eligible to apply. The students must have a minimum pass percentage of 44.5 percent in the total marks available in the mathematics, physics, and chemistry subjects at the +2 level.
Students can visit the official website to register. It's important to note that the online certificate verification process will be available only at the designated helpline centres until 26 July. Qualified candidates will be able to select their preferred courses online from 24 July to 26 July. The final phase seat allotment result will be announced on 30 July.
Here are the steps you should follow to register for the AP EAMCET 2024 final phase counselling online:
Go to the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Click on the active link "AP EAPCET 2024" on the homepage.
Tap on the registration link.
Use your admit card number and date of birth to register for the AP EAPCET final phase counselling.
Pay the registration fee and click on submit.
Download the final phase counselling registration form and save a copy.
