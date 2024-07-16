AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Seat Allotment Result to Release Today; Details Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) awaits the first round of seat allotment results for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test 2024. The council is gearing up to release the AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 today, Tuesday, 16 July. All concerned candidates waiting to check the result must keep a close eye on the website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. The link will be activated soon for everyone.

One should note that the exact date of the AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 is not known yet. You should keep checking the official website to download the results on time. Make sure to check the latest announcements by the council. Keep your login credentials ready before downloading the Round 1 seat allotment result.