AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Seat Allotment Result to Release Today; Details Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) awaits the first round of seat allotment results for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test 2024. The council is gearing up to release the AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 today, Tuesday, 16 July. All concerned candidates waiting to check the result must keep a close eye on the website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. The link will be activated soon for everyone.
One should note that the exact date of the AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 is not known yet. You should keep checking the official website to download the results on time. Make sure to check the latest announcements by the council. Keep your login credentials ready before downloading the Round 1 seat allotment result.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Seat Allotment Details
Candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can visit the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, to check the AP EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result.
Students will be required to submit their hall ticket number and date of birth in the login window available on the homepage and submit it.
Once the allotment result is declared, the selected candidates will be required to self-report to the allotted colleges between 17 July and 22 July. The classes for the 2024 batch will officially begin on 19 July.
Students can visit the official website to check the counselling result online by using their hall ticket number and date of birth as login credentials. All the important dates regarding the counselling schedule are mentioned online for interested candidates. Selected students must follow the schedule.
AP EAMCET 2024 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1: How To Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to download the AP EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for round 1:
Browse through the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.
Click on the link "AP EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for round 1" on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials correctly and go to the next step.
Submit the details to download the allotment result.
The seat allotment result PDF will open on a new page.
Check the selected candidates and tap on the download option.
Save a copy of the round 1 allotment result for your reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)