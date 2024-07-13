GATE 2025 Dates: IIT Roorkee Announces GATE Exam Schedule; Know Latest Details

GATE 2025 dates: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) is just around the corner. IIT Roorkee will conduct the exam this year and the dates have been announced for interested candidates. Those preparing to sit for the upcoming exam were waiting to know the GATE 2025 exam dates. The exam is scheduled to be held on 1, 2, 15, and 16 February 2025, and will be conducted by the IIT Roorkee. GATE 2025 will be a computer-based test (CBT) with 30 test papers.
Interested candidates can check the GATE 2025 dates on the official website - gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The registration process for the exam will take place on the same website. Candidates must finish the process by the deadline if they wish to appear for the exam this year. All the important dates and details will be mentioned on the site so candidates can go through them.
GATE 2025: Important Dates and Details
The application process for GATE 2025 is expected to open in August 2024. The GATE 2025 application window is likely to open on 30 August and end on 30 September. The exact dates will be announced by the exam-conducting body later on.
It is being held by the National Coordination Board (NCB) - GATE at the IIT Roorkee in collaboration with seven IITs - IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee. The examination will be conducted in two sessions - forenoon and afternoon, on each of the four days.
GATE 2025 will cover various undergraduate-level subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, and humanities. It is a national-level examination that brings together students from different disciplines to assess their comprehensive understanding of these subjects.
The scores obtained in GATE 2025 will be valid for three years from the date of announcement of results.
Apart from this, qualifying candidates will also be eligible to apply for admission to the Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE).
Students can also get admission to doctoral programs in relevant branches of engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, and humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government agencies.
GATE 2025 Schedule: How To Download
Here are the easy steps you should follow to check the GATE 2025 exam schedule online:
Visit the official website - gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
Click on the option "GATE 2025 Schedule" on the homepage.
Once you click on the link, the schedule will open on your screen.
Download the exam schedule from the site and check the details carefully.
