ICMAI CMA 2024 Admit Card Declared: How to Download; Check the Exam Dates Here

ICMAI CMA 2024 Admit Card: The exam conducting body, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially declared the ICMAI CMA 2024 admit card for all interested candidates. One should note that the admit cards have been released for Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations. You can download the admit card from the official website - icmai.in. Concerned candidates should check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it from the official website.
Applicants who will appear for the exam are requested to download the ICMAI CMA 2024 admit card soon. You can download it only from the official website - icmai.in. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card. All the latest announcements by the officials are available on the website for concerned candidates to stay updated.
Candidates should keep their registration number ready while downloading the ICMAI CMA admit card. Check the personal details mentioned on the CMA admit card before downloading it from the website.
ICMAI CMA 2024: Important Dates
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the ICMAI Intermediate and Final examinations will be held from 11 June to 18 June. The exam timings are also announced by the officials.
The final examination will be conducted in the first shift from 10 am to 1 pm. The Intermediate exam will be held in the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Foundation exam for June 2024 will be conducted on 16 June, in two shifts.
The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 4 pm. Remember the dates carefully.
All candidates should download the ICMAI CMA June admit card 2024 soon from the site. Check the details and contact the officials in case of any queries to avoid confusion later on.
ICMAI CMA 2024 Admit Card: How To Download
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the ICMAI CMA 2024 admit card online:
Go to the official website - icmai.in.
Tap on the active option "ICMAI June Admit Card 2024" on the homepage.
Key in your registration number and go to the next step.
The ICMAI CMA admit card will open on your screen.
Check the details and download the admit card.
Save a printout for exam days.
