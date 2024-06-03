ICMAI CMA 2024 Admit Card Declared: How to Download; Check the Exam Dates Here

ICMAI CMA 2024 Admit Card: The exam conducting body, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially declared the ICMAI CMA 2024 admit card for all interested candidates. One should note that the admit cards have been released for Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations. You can download the admit card from the official website - icmai.in. Concerned candidates should check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it from the official website.

Applicants who will appear for the exam are requested to download the ICMAI CMA 2024 admit card soon. You can download it only from the official website - icmai.in. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card. All the latest announcements by the officials are available on the website for concerned candidates to stay updated.