AP SSC 2023 Date Sheet Out: Steps To Check the Andhra Pradesh SSC Time Table

AP SSC Date Sheet 2023 Released on the official website. Steps to download and check.
AP SSC 2023 Date Sheet: The BSEAP (Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh) released the SSC (Secondary School Certificate) class 10 examination dates on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.
Candidates who have applied for the AP SSC 2023 exam can download and check the time table from the direct link mentioned below. According to the official schedule, the Andhra Pradesh SSC exams 2023 will start from 3 April 2023 and will end on 18 April 2023.
The AP SSC Examination 2023 will be conducted in a single shift. The timing of the exam will be from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The exam will commence with First Language (Group A).
Go to the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the quick links section on the left hand corner.
Click on the direct link that reads as "SSC Public Examinations 2023 - Time Table.'
AP SSC Exam Date Sheet file will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check the exam dates carefully.
Download, save, and print the AP Class 10 time table 2023 for future reference.
You can also follow the below link for downloading the AP Class 10 time table 2023.
[bse.ap.gov.in/pdf/SSC_PUBLIC_EXAMINATIONS_2023_TIMETABLE.pdf].
According to the AP SSC Time Table 2023 released by the BSEAP, following are some of the important things that candidates must remember.
All the academic courses/papers are common to SSC and OSSC candidates.
There will be no change in the exam dates of SSC and the examination will be conducted as per the schedule even if there will be a public or government holiday.
The performance of candidates who will answer wrong combination of question papers will be cancelled.
The performance of candidates will be cancelled who will appear in any other examination center other than the one allotted by the concerned officials.
