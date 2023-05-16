IGNOU Admission 2023-24 Fresh Cycle Begins: Know Last Date; Check Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially opened its fresh admission cycle for undergraduate, postgraduate and other programmes recently. It is important to note that the last date to register for the various programmes at IGNOU for the 2023-24 academic year is 30 June. One must take note of the last date and apply for the programmes accordingly if one wants to appear for the admission process. All concerned candidates should stay informed of the details.

It is important to note that IGNOU provides certificates, diplomas, advanced diplomas, postgraduate diplomas, and degrees. For those who do not know, most of these programmes have been developed after conducting surveys. Every year, many candidates apply for these courses and the last application date for the 2023-24 academic year is already announced. The courses comply with the National Education Policy 2020.