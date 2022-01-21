AP ICET Counselling 2021: Seat Allotment Result to be Declared Today by APSCHE

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Friday, 21 January 2022, will declare the seat allotment result of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2021 round 2 counselling.

Candidates who registered for the same will be able to check seat allotment result on the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in or icet-sche.aptonline.in.