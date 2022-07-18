AP ICET 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today, Know the Steps To Download It

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 admit card is likely to be released on Monday, 18 July 2022 on the official website (cets.apsche.ap.gov.in). Candidates who are going to appear for the AP ICET 2022 examination should regularly visit the official website to get the latest updates.

The AP ICET 2022 hall ticket will contain all the important information related to the examination like the exam centre name, application number of the candidate's application, examination timings, and so on. Therefore, it is mandatory that all the candidates should download the AP ICET 2022 examination hall ticket. Without the admit card, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.