AP ICET 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today, Know the Steps To Download It

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 admit card is likely to be released on Monday, 18 July 2022 on the official website (cets.apsche.ap.gov.in). Candidates who are going to appear for the AP ICET 2022 examination should regularly visit the official website to get the latest updates.
The AP ICET 2022 hall ticket will contain all the important information related to the examination like the exam centre name, application number of the candidate's application, examination timings, and so on. Therefore, it is mandatory that all the candidates should download the AP ICET 2022 examination hall ticket. Without the admit card, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.
The AP ICET examination is conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). This year the AP ICET 2022 exam will be held by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. The examination makes students eligible to get admission into MBA (Master of Business Administration) and MCA (Master of Computer Applications) courses offered by different colleges/ universities of the state.
The AP ICET 2022 examination will be conducted on Monday, 25 July 2022. The examination will be held in two shifts – the morning shift (9:00 am to 11:30 am) and afternoon shift (3:00 pm to 05:30 pm).
Candidates who are going to participate in the AP ICET 2022 exam should follow the steps below to download the admit card.
Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
On the home page, search the link ' Download AP ICET Hall-Ticket 2022' (direct link).
Click on the direct link and you will be taken to the login page.
Enter your details like application number and password, and hit the 'Submit' option.
Your AP ICET 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
Check the details carefully to make sure there is no mistake in the hall ticket.
Download, save, and print the admit card for future use.
