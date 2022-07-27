AP ICET Answer Key 2022 Likely To Be Released Today, Check Steps To Download
AP ICET Answer Key 2022 expected to be released today on 27 July 2022. Check all the steps to download here.
The AP ICET (Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test) answer key 2022 will be released today on 27 July 2022 at 6:00 pm by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. This year the AP ICET exam was conducted by the Andhra University on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The answer key will be released for both the sessions along with the response sheets.
The AP ICET examination 2022 was held on 25 July 2022 in a computer-based mode in two shifts (morning and afternoon). Many candidates from the Andhra Pradesh state participated in the AP ICET 2022 that was conducted across 25 different examination centres of the state.
AP ICET is a state-level examination that is being conducted every year by the APSCHE to make students eligible for different MBA and MCA courses.
AP ICET Preliminary Answer Key: Steps To Download
The AP ICET answer key will be provisional and can be objected or challenged by the candidates if they are not satisfied with the answers. Once released, the answer key can be downloaded by the candidates along with the response sheets by following the below steps:
Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
On the homepage, go to the 'AP ICET-2022' section.
Click on the link and search the link that reads as 'Download AP ICET-2022 Answer Key and Response Sheets.'
Click on the direct link and a candidate login page will appear on the screen.
Enter your login credentials, including the roll number and password.
Hit the submit option.
The AP ICET-2022 answer key will be displayed on your screen.
Download, save, and take a printout for future use.
Students who are not satisfied with the answers mentioned in the AP ICET Preliminary Answer Key can raise their objections till 29 July 2022, 6:00 pm. After the last date no objection will be entertained.
Before the AP ICET 2022 result will be declared, the APSCHE will release the final answer key that will be non-objectionable. After the AP ICET 2022 result, a counselling schedule will be released for the successful candidates according to their ranks and scores.
AP ICET 2022: Result Date
If reports are to be believed, the AP ICET 2022 result will be declared on 8 August 2022. Candidates should keep visiting the official website regularly to get the latest updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.