AP ICET Answer Key 2022 Likely To Be Released Today, Check Steps To Download

The AP ICET (Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test) answer key 2022 will be released today on 27 July 2022 at 6:00 pm by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. This year the AP ICET exam was conducted by the Andhra University on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The answer key will be released for both the sessions along with the response sheets.

The AP ICET examination 2022 was held on 25 July 2022 in a computer-based mode in two shifts (morning and afternoon). Many candidates from the Andhra Pradesh state participated in the AP ICET 2022 that was conducted across 25 different examination centres of the state.

AP ICET is a state-level examination that is being conducted every year by the APSCHE to make students eligible for different MBA and MCA courses.