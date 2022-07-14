REET Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Today by BSER: How To Download It

According to an official press note, released on the official website, the BSER (Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan) is expected to release the REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) 2022 admit card today on Thursday, 14 July 2022. Earlier, there were rumors that the REET 2022 admit card will be available on the official website (reetbser2022.in) from Wednesday, 13 July 2022. But the speculations did not turn out to be true which left students disappointed.

According to the press note, the REET Admit Card 2022 will be out on the website on Thursday, 14 July 2022 at around 4:00 pm. Once available, the students can enter their personal credentials like application number, password, etc to download the REET 2022 Hall Ticket.