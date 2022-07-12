AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Releasing Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key will be out today, on12 July 2022. JNTU Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the answer key.

The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their AP EAMCET Engineering answer key from the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key to be released today is for the Engineering exams that were conducted from 4 to 8 July. Candidates must remember that the AP EAPCET answer key will be released at 5 pm today evening.