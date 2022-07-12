AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Releasing Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EACET answer key will be out today at 5 pm. Check other important dates and time.
The answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key will be out today, on12 July 2022. JNTU Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the answer key.
The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their AP EAMCET Engineering answer key from the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key to be released today is for the Engineering exams that were conducted from 4 to 8 July. Candidates must remember that the AP EAPCET answer key will be released at 5 pm today evening.
AP EAMCET 2022: Answer Key, Date & Time
After the release of the answer key, candidates will also get an opportunity to utilize the objection window facility. Here are the following dates:
AP EAMCET 2022 Engineering key- 12 July 2022 (Today)
Last date to raise objections- 14 July 2022 till 5 pm
EAPCET Agriculture key- 13 July 2022 (Tomorrow)
Last date to raise objections- 15 July 2022 till 9 am
AP EAMCET Results 2022- Likely by 30 July 2022
Students must know that they will have to pay a requisite fee to submit the objections. Once the objection window closes, candidates will not be able to raise any objections.
Besides the Manabadi AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022, the EAPCET key for the Agriculture stream will be released tomorrow, 13 July 2022. Candidates can keep an eye on the official website for latest and live updates.
