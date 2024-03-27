AIBE 18 Result 2024 Declared: How To Download AIBE Results; Latest Details Here

AIBE 18 Result 2024 has been released on the website for all concerned candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially announced the AIBE 18 Result 2024 for all interested candidates. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18 or XVIII 2024) on the scheduled date can download their respective results now. They were eagerly waiting for the AIBE 18 result to be declared so they could check their scores. One should note that the results link is activated on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. You must check and download the scorecard soon.
The AIBE 18 Result 2024 is announced after the final answer key. Concerned candidates should note that the AIBE 18 final answer key was released on 21 March on the website. You can download the answer key and the result from allindiabarexamination.com as the link is activated. One must also go through the details announced online.
Candidates will not be allowed to download the AIBE 18 result without entering their login credentials. Before checking your scores online, keep your credentials such as the registration ID and roll number ready.
According to the details on the result notification, seven questions asked in AIBE 18 have been removed. The AIBE 18 result is prepared based on 93 questions instead of 100.
The provisional answer key was declared on 12 December 2023 and the objection-raising window was activated from 13 December to 20 December. The objections submitted within the deadline were considered by the officials before the final answer key and result was announced.
The certification exam allows Law graduates to practice in a court in India. Candidates must go through their scores and personal details on the result carefully after downloading it.
Let's go through the steps you should follow to download the AIBE 18 Result 2024 online:
Visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.
Tap on the active link that states "AIBE 18 Result" on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials such as registration ID in the given space.
The AIBE 18 result 2024 will be displayed on your screen.
Check the scores and personal details printed on the AIBE scorecard.
Download the result and save a copy for your use.
