Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Expected on 30 March; Steps To Download Scorecard

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Class 10th or Matric results 2024 by the end of March. Bihar board 12th results has already been declared on 23 March. As per the last years trend, the 10th board result is released after the Inter results. As per the reports, the 10th result will be out after Holi but the official confirmation of the result and time is awaited.

When the results will be declared, the students can check and download the scorecard on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other websites of the board.