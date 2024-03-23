BSEB 12th Result 2024 Declared: Download Bihar Board 12th Inter Results; Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Bihar Board 12th result 2024 or Inter results for interested candidates today, Saturday, 23 March. You can download the BSEB Class 12th results from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The link is activated now and concerned candidates are requested to go through their scores as soon as possible. You can also check the latest announcements by the BSEB regarding the Bihar Board Results 2024 and stay informed.

One should note that the Bihar Board 12th result 2024 has been declared recently by the examination board. Concerned candidates were patiently waiting to check their Inter examination scores. You can go through the latest announcements on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in before downloading the scorecards. The Inter toppers, pass percentage, and other details are also announced by the BSEB on the site.