BSEB 12th Result 2024 Declared: Download Bihar Board 12th Inter Results; Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Bihar Board 12th result 2024 or Inter results for interested candidates today, Saturday, 23 March. You can download the BSEB Class 12th results from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The link is activated now and concerned candidates are requested to go through their scores as soon as possible. You can also check the latest announcements by the BSEB regarding the Bihar Board Results 2024 and stay informed.
One should note that the Bihar Board 12th result 2024 has been declared recently by the examination board. Concerned candidates were patiently waiting to check their Inter examination scores. You can go through the latest announcements on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in before downloading the scorecards. The Inter toppers, pass percentage, and other details are also announced by the BSEB on the site.
All candidates should keep their login details handy before downloading the BSEB 12th result online. You will not be allowed to check your scores without entering the credentials in the given boxes.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: Important Details
According to the latest official details, the Bihar Board 12th result 2024 is announced on two websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. You can go to either of the websites to download your Inter examination scorecard.
It is important to note that the overall pass percentage in the Bihar Board 12th results is 86.15 percent. If a candidate wants to submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation, they can do so by paying a fee. All the details will be available soon.
One should note that the BSEB 12th examinations 2024 were formally conducted from 1 February to 12 February, for all registered candidates, across various centres.
Now, they can finally check the scores and see if they have qualified for the Bihar Board Inter examinations this year. Contact the officials in case of any queries.
BSEB 12th Results 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the BSEB 12th results 2024 online:
Browse through either of the websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.
Tap on the active link that states Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 and a login page will appear on your screen.
Provide your roll number and other details in the given space.
The BSEB 12th result will appear on your device.
Check the scores and personal details. Download the result.
