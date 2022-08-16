Why Should Consumers Pay Service Charge as 'Additional Levy'? Asks Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 16 August, questioned why restaurants should recover service charges from consumers as an “additional” and “separate levy."

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad remarked that a common man perceives service charge as a government levy and restaurants can increase their food prices to absorb this charge instead of recovering it in the form of an additional charge over and above the total bill.

The High Court was hearing an appeal by the Centre against a single judge's order staying its guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from levying service charges automatically on food bills.

It listed the matter for hearing on 18 August.