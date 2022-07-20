Delhi HC Stays Guidelines Prohibiting Levying of Service Charge by Restaurants

No hotel or restaurant can force a consumer to pay service charges, says the Central Consumer Protection Authority. Image used for representation.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 20 July, stayed the recent guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from levying service charge automatically on food bills.
Justice Yashwant Varma, while dealing with petitions by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Associations of India challenging the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA)'s 4 July guidelines, said the issue requires consideration and directed the authorities to file their reply.
“The matter requires consideration. Consequently, until the next date of listing the directions as contained in para 7 of the impugned guideline of 4 July, 2022 shall remain stayed,” the court ordered.
The court said that the stay is subject to the members of the petitioners ensuring that the levy of service charge in addition to the price and taxes and obligation of customer to pay the same is duly and prominently displayed on the menu or other places.
Further, the members will also undertake not to levy service charge on any take-away items, it added.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on 25 November.
The NRAI has claimed in the petition that the prohibition under the 4 July order was “arbitrary, untenable and ought to be quashed” as it has been issued without appreciation of the facts and circumstances.
