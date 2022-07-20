Delhi HC Stays Guidelines Prohibiting Levying of Service Charge by Restaurants

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 20 July, stayed the recent guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from levying service charge automatically on food bills.

Justice Yashwant Varma, while dealing with petitions by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Associations of India challenging the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA)'s 4 July guidelines, said the issue requires consideration and directed the authorities to file their reply.

“The matter requires consideration. Consequently, until the next date of listing the directions as contained in para 7 of the impugned guideline of 4 July, 2022 shall remain stayed,” the court ordered.