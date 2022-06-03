'Not Legally Enforceable': Govt To Stop Restaurants From Levying Service Charge

The meeting was attended by representatives of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), and consumer organisations, including Mumbai Grahak Panchayat and Pushpa Girimaji.

A legal framework will be legally binding on restaurants to stop this practice. Usually, consumers get confused between service charge and service tax and end up paying, he noted.

An official press release said that during the meeting, major issues raised by the consumers through the National Consumer Helpline of the department were discussed.

These issues were related to compulsory levy of service charge, adding the charge by default without the express consent of the consumer, suppressing that the charge is optional and voluntary, and embarrassing consumers if they resist paying such a charge.