Hotels, Restaurants Barred From Levying Service Charge: Consumer Authority

Amid rising consumer complaints, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Monday, 4 July, barred hotels and restaurants from levying service charge automatically or by default in food bills and allowed customers to file complaints in case of violation.

The CCPA has issued guidelines for preventing unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights with regard to levying of service charge.

"No hotels or restaurants shall add service charge automatically or by default in the bill," CCPA Chief Commissioner said in the guideline.

There should not be any collection of service charge by any other name, it added. No hotel or restaurant can force a consumer to pay service charge.