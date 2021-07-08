Why is the National Restaurant Association of India Irked With Swiggy, Zomato

NRAI has alleged that Swiggy and Zomato are indulged in creating a monopoly by charging exorbitant commissions from restaurants and 'masking customer' data from them.

Anurag Katriar, President, NRAI, said: "We have been in constant dialogue with the food service aggregators over the last 15-18 months to resolve some critical issues impacting the sector. However, despite all our efforts, we have unfortunately not been able to resolve them with the aggregators."

It is worth noting that since 2018, restaurants have been facing numerous issues in their dealing with the marketplace platforms, Swiggy and Zomato.