SBI WhatsApp Banking Services: How to Register, Latest Details You Should Know

SBI launches new WhatsApp banking services for its customers.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In a recent development, the State Bank of India (SBI) has officially begun offering WhatsApp banking services to its customers. SBI WhatsApp banking provides its customers with different benefits such as checking their account balance; one can also look at the mini statements of their account by opening the WhatsApp mobile app. The State Bank of India (SBI) shared this piece of information via a Twitter post on their official page for the customers to stay informed about the latest update.
The official Twitter post mentions that SBI is now on WhatsApp. Customers can know their account balance and check mini statements on the go via SBI WhatsApp banking services. It helps customers keep a track of their SBI account balance with the help of WhatsApp banking services offered by SBI.
Since the State Bank of India (SBI) has launched its brand new WhatsApp services for its customers, it is important for them to know the correct steps to use it. Once the users are aware of the steps, they will be able to use the SBI WhatsApp banking services properly.
Here is a step-by-step process that can help the bank's customers use SBI WhatsApp banking services:
Step 1: Complete the registration process
A State Bank of India (SBI) customer must register themselves first. To register, one must type WAREG along with their account number separated by a space. Then, send this as an SMS to 7208933148.
Step 2: Save SBI WhatsApp Number
After sending the SMS, you will be registered for the SBI WhatsApp banking services. You will receive an SMS on your WhatsApp number from the SBI number 90226 90226. Save the SBI's WhatsApp number for future use.
Step 3: Begin using WhatsApp banking
Message Hi SBI to the WhatsApp number of SBI – 90226 90226 or send a reply to the message you received on the app. You will receive the following list, once you text the number:
Dear Customer,
Welcome to SBI Whatsapp Banking Services!
Please choose from any of the options below.
Account Balance
Mini Statement
De-register from WhatsApp Banking
