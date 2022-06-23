WhatsApp's Period Tracker Chatbot: How To Use It

WhatsApp's now more useful for women, offers a period-tracker chatbot
(Photo Courtesy: iStock)
Messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is leaving no stone unturned to keep its users hooked to the platform to enhance user engagement. WhatsApp is rolling out new updates almost every alternate day. This time, Whatsapp has focused on women by introducing a period tracker chatbot through which women can track their ovulation cycle, menstrual cycle (periods), and much more.
WhatsApp has introduced the period-tracking chatbot in collaboration with Sirona Hygiene private limited, which is a well-known name in India when it comes to feminine hygiene products including menstrual hygiene.
The period-tracking chatbot feature of WhatsApp is very useful for women. It will help them to keep a track of their ovulation cycle, which in turn will help them in pregnancy. To get the full benefits of WhatsApp's period-tracking feature, women should consider following the below steps:
Save the contact of Sirona Hygiene Pvt Ltd. (+919718866644).
Find it in Whatsapp contacts and text 'Hi'.
You will get a message 'Hi, I am Sirona's Chat Assistant', What are you looking for', followed by two options: Track my periods and customer support. You need to click on any of the two options based on your requirement.
If you want to track your periods, click on the option 'track my periods'.
You will be asked to answer few questions like track period, trying to conceive, and avoid pregnancy. Click on any of these options as per your need.
If you click on 'track my period' option, you will be further asked about your cycles like are they regular or irregular. This will be followed by more questions like number of period days, cycle length, your age, last period date and so on.
After giving all these details correctly, you will get a detailed description of your periods, and ovulation.
Similarly, you have to follow the same steps for features like 'conceiving pregnancy' and 'avoiding pregnancy'. You will be asked a number of questions that you will have to answer correctly to get the appropriate details.
The WhatsApp period tracker can help women in following ways:
Tracking period dates so that you do not have to face uninvited periods before making any plans.
Tracking ovulation days, so that you can plan your pregnancy accordingly.
Knowing the best ways to avoid pregnancy.
You will get timely reminders about your ovulation cycle so that you do not miss the chance of getting pregnant.
You will also get the reminders about your upcoming periods so that you will be prepared.