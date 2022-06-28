Bank Holidays in July 2022: Check Out the Full List

In the month of July, banks are likely to remain closed for almost half the month, including Saturdays and Sundays. As per the calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be shut for almost 17 days in the month of July. These holidays will be observed by all public, private, regional, cooperative, foreign banks of the states and Union Territories of India. The holidays can be attributed to the large number of regional festivals that are celebrated in the month of July.

In the month of June, banks were closed for almost eight days, and in May, eleven days. The Reserve Bank of India has classified bank holidays into four distinct categories, which are Holidays, Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.