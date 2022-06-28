Bank Holidays in July 2022: Check Out the Full List

A complete list of bank holidays in July 2022
In the month of July, banks are likely to remain closed for almost half the month, including Saturdays and Sundays. As per the calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be shut for almost 17 days in the month of July. These holidays will be observed by all public, private, regional, cooperative, foreign banks of the states and Union Territories of India. The holidays can be attributed to the large number of regional festivals that are celebrated in the month of July.
In the month of June, banks were closed for almost eight days, and in May, eleven days. The Reserve Bank of India has classified bank holidays into four distinct categories, which are Holidays, Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.
Following is the complete list of bank holidays in the month of July. The general public should make a note of these dates and avoid visiting banks on these dates as the offline services will not be available.
July 01, 2022 (Friday): Ratha Yatra (Odisha)
July 05, 2022 (Tuesday): Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday (Jammu & Kashmir)
July 06, 2022 (Wednesday): MHIP Day (Mizoram)
July 07, 2022 (Thursday): Kharchi Puja (Tripura)
July 09, 2022 (Friday): Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid); Second Saturday
July 11, 2022 (Monday): Eid-ul-Adha
July 13, 2022 (Wednesday): Martyr’s Day (Jammu and Kashmir)
July 13, 2022 (Wednesday): Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)
July 14, 2022 (Thursday): Ben Dienkhlam (Meghalaya)
July 16, 2022 (Saturday): Harela (Uttarakhand)
July 23, 2022 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
July 26, 2022 (Tuesday): Ker Puja (Tripura)
July 03, 10, 17, 24, and 31 (Sundays)
Some holidays are specific to certain states and may vary from state to state and bank to bank.
Bank customers should note that though there won't be offline services, online services and net banking will still be available.
