WhatsApp's CEO Warns Users Against Fake ‘Mod’ Apps, Check All Details Here
WhatsApp CEO 'Will Cathcart' warns users against fake versions of the App - Hey Mods' and 'Hey WhatsApp.'
Meta owned WhatsApp has recently found some fake versions of the application and therefore issued a strict warning to its users and requested them to not download and use such fake apps. According to Will Cathcart, the CEO of WhatsApp, users should not download these modified fake versions of the App to avoid any trouble.
As per the CEO Will Cathcart, the security team of the company recently detected some suspected malicious applications that claim to possess the same and advanced features of the famous WhatApp. Some of theses fake versions of the App are 'HeyMods' and 'Hey WhatsApp' which are trying to mislead the users by pretending to be similar to the original WhatsApp application. Therefore the WhatsApp Head sternly warns users to not download and use these fake Mod apps on their phones to avoid security breaches.
Users should know that Google has a security option 'Google Play Protect' that helps people to avoid downloading the fake versions of the original applications like WhatsApp.
WhatsApp Fake 'Mod' Applications: What Users Should Know
With the latest developments in technology, the risk of security concerns including mobile malware has increased to a greater extent and it needs to be addressed. However, some advanced tools and techniques are being developed by the security community that might help users in preventing data security & privacy issues.
According to Will Cathcart, the fake versions of WhatsApp might have some similar features to that of the original applications but it is not a good idea to download and use them because they have no advanced security options for users like the end-to-end encryption that we can see in the original WhatsApp. He further stated that these fake 'Mod' applications claim to have some new and interesting features which is nothing but a scam to compromise the user personal information.
There is good news for WhatsApp users, the fake versions of WhatsApp are not available on the Google Store. But users should not download them from any sources because they are dangerous and might lead to loss of their important personal data.
According to the WhatsApp CEO, the company will take all the necessray actions against these fake malicious applications to protect the data and security of its users. “We’ll of course continue our efforts to detect and block these kinds of apps going forward.” WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart said on Twitter.
