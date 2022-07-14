WhatsApp's CEO Warns Users Against Fake ‘Mod’ Apps, Check All Details Here

Meta owned WhatsApp has recently found some fake versions of the application and therefore issued a strict warning to its users and requested them to not download and use such fake apps. According to Will Cathcart, the CEO of WhatsApp, users should not download these modified fake versions of the App to avoid any trouble.

As per the CEO Will Cathcart, the security team of the company recently detected some suspected malicious applications that claim to possess the same and advanced features of the famous WhatApp. Some of theses fake versions of the App are 'HeyMods' and 'Hey WhatsApp' which are trying to mislead the users by pretending to be similar to the original WhatsApp application. Therefore the WhatsApp Head sternly warns users to not download and use these fake Mod apps on their phones to avoid security breaches.