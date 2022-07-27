ITR Filing Last Date: Important Documents, Penalty, and Eligibility Criteria

All the taxpayers should know that the last date to file their ITR (income tax return) has been scheduled to be Sunday, 31 July 2022, for the financial year (FY) 2021-22. This deadline has been set for those taxpayers whose accounts are already audited. The Income Tax Department of India shared via its social media handles like Twitter that the deadline for filling the ITR is 31 July 2022 and taxpayers should consider filing their ITR prior to the last date to avoid the penalty. Earlier, the taxpayers were expecting the deadline to be extended but the government has cleared the air by saying they have no plans to extend the deadline.

As per an official Tweet by Income Tax India, "More than 3 crore ITRs for AY 2022-23 have been filed on e-Filing portal till 25th July, 2022. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. We urge you to file your ITR at the earliest, if not filed as yet. #FileNow! Pl visit: http://incometax.gov.in #ITD."