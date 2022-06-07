Income Tax Portal Not Hacked, Says Ministry, Directs Infosys To Fix Glitch

The Ministry refuted the claims and asked Infosys to look into the matter.
The Income Tax Department stated on Tuesday, 7 June, that it has directed Infosys to look into the issue relating to the e-filing portal's search feature. It said that the software services provider is working on it on a priority basis after numerous users complained of issues while accessing the I-T portal and alleged that it had been hacked.
According to news agency PTI, officials from the Finance Ministry have also stated that there has been no data breach on the portal.
Since its inception in June 2021, taxpayers and consultants have been complaining about the new e-filing system. The portal's functionality has been hampered on multiple times in the past year, prompting the government to extend the deadline for completing tax returns and related papers for all taxpayers.
The government has summoned the vendor on many occasions to discuss the technical issues. Senior finance ministry officials had conducted a meeting with Infosys staff regarding the glitches just eight days after the new income tax e-filing portal was launched in June 2021.
