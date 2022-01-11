Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended to 15 March
The decision to extend the deadline was taken due to challenges faced by taxpayers amid the pandemic.
The government has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns to 15 March, according to an official press release issued by the department of revenue of the finance ministry.
The decision to extend the deadline was taken due to challenges faced by taxpayers during the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
Taxpayers can file their income tax returns for FY21 by mid-March.
The deadline has also been extended due to problems being faced while e-filing of various audit reports under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
The Income Tax Department had earlier stated that it has issued refunds of more than Rs 1.50 lakh crore so far this fiscal year.
This includes 1.1 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 21,323.55 crore.
"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,50,407 crore to more than 1.48 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 3rd January,2022," the IT department tweeted.
