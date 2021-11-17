Income Tax Raids at Fintech Firm; ₹ 500-Crore Illegally Sent Abroad

The business model of the company results in high rotation of capital which is evidenced by turnover of Rs 10,000 crore in its first year of operation. It is seen that repatriation of about Rs 500 crore has been made by it to its overseas group companies under the pretext of buying of services in two years.

However, evidence gathered during the search has revealed that such remittances made to the group companies are either highly inflated or not genuine.



Evidences found also indicate that internal web-based application for lending business was controlled from outside India, the department said.



During the search proceedings, statements of key persons, including foreign nationals, have been recorded. Further investigations are in progress.