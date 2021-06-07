Income Tax Department Launches New E-Filing Portal, Check Features
The new Income Tax e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in will replace the old one, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.
Income Tax Department on Monday, 7 June, launched its new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in. The new e-filing portal will be 'taxpayer-friendly', said Ministry of Finance.
"The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers," it added.
The new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in will replace the old one incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.
The new portal comes with number of features. Some of them are mentioned below.
Features of New Income Tax e-filing Portal
- Single dashboard will display all interactions and uploads or pending actions for follow-up action by taxpayer
- One of the important feature is the availability of ITR preparation software for free. The facility will be available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with
- Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly
- Moreover, the new portal will be integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers
- Taxpayer can easily update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession, which will be used in pre-filling their ITR
- Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30th, 2021)
- For taxpayer's assistance, the new portal will also include a new call centre, which will respond to taxpayer queries
- Detailed FAQs, user manuals, videos and chatbot/live agent will also be available
- Taxpayers will also be provided functionalities for filing Income Tax forms, add tax professionals, submit responses to notices in faceless scrutiny or appeals
The Ministry further clarified the new tax payment system will be launched on 18 June 2021 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience. It also added that a mobile app will be launched soon after the release of the new portal.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.